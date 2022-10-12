The General Staff: Belarus removed from storage and sent the first batch of T-72 tanks to Russia

Belarus removed from storage and sent the first batch of 20 T-72 tanks to the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the General Staff.

It is noted that the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Lukashenko declares the readiness of Belarus to provide assistance to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine. The defense-industrial complex of Belarus is already involved in the repair of Russian equipment damaged during hostilities.

According to available information, the occupiers in Kherson region continue to raid agricultural enterprises, conduct an inventory of assets there and re-register them under Russian legislation.

As a result of the successful actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and due to the large number of wounded in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, there is a shortage of medical workers. In order to replenish the staff of hospitals, the self-proclaimed leadership of the region sent a request for the secondment of medical personnel from the central and eastern regions of Russia.