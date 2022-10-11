The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Buk-M2 air defense system in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy deployment point of the Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile complex in the Kherson region, as well as the concentration of weapons and equipment of the Russian troops in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

Aviation and units of missile and artillery forces performed 190 fire missions.

The losses of the enemy as a result of the blows carried out against him are further investigated.

The situation in the operational zone in the South Buz direction remains steadily tense but under control.

The invaders continue to defend themselves and try to hold the occupied borders. At the same time, the enemy is repeating a wave of massive strikes on the territory of Ukraine and is also shelling the positions of the Armed Forces, front-line territories, and areas remote from the front using army aircraft, rocket launchers, barrel artillery, and mortars.