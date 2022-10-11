British Intelligence sees no signs of Russiaʼs readiness to launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine

The British special service, which is responsible for conducting radio-electronic intelligence, currently sees no signs of Russiaʼs readiness to use nuclear weapons in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The head of the Government Communications Center of Great Britain Jeremy Fleming informed about this in an interview with BBC Radio 4.

He also emphasized that any talk about nuclear weapons is very dangerous and people should be very careful with the ways how they talk about them.

“It is clear to me that they are operating within their doctrine, which we understand allows for the use of nuclear weapons. We may not like it and we may hate a lot of the way the Russian military machine and President Putin are heading this war. I am sure that Putin is concerned about the danger of escalation. He thinks about them differently. But I think itʼs a sign that he hasnʼt reached out to these other forms of warfare yet," Fleming noted.