Hourly blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and the region

Hourly blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the energy company DTEK.
Starting on Tuesday, October 11, the company will publish schedules with addresses and outage times on the website in advance on a daily basis. It is expected that the duration of outages will not exceed several hours.
In addition, during the evening consumption peak (from 17:00 to 22:00), the authority ask not to turn on washing machines, boilers, air conditioners, electric kettles, etc. If necessary, use them at night, when consumption will be significantly reduced.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. As a result, the electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, and there were problems with water supply in 8 regions.