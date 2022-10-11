Hourly blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and the region

Hourly blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the energy company DTEK.

Starting on Tuesday, October 11, the company will publish schedules with addresses and outage times on the website in advance on a daily basis. It is expected that the duration of outages will not exceed several hours.

In addition, during the evening consumption peak (from 17:00 to 22:00), the authority ask not to turn on washing machines, boilers, air conditioners, electric kettles, etc. If necessary, use them at night, when consumption will be significantly reduced.

Kyiv

Kyiv region