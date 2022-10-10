In the Lviv region, the energy supply was almost completely restored

Almost 100% of the electricity supply was restored in Lviv. Some houses remain without power — emergency services work there.

This was announced by the head of the regional administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Electricity supply was also restored in 90% of settlements in the districts of Lviv region. As a result of the morning rocket strikes on October 10, 1,040 settlements in the Lviv region were left without electricity.

"In order to help our energy system pass this test, we must reduce electricity consumption as much as possible between 5 PM and 10 PM," warned the head of Lviv region.