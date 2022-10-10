The SBU has declared a number of Russian officials wanted. Among them are Medvedev and Shoigu

The Security Service of Ukraine has declared a number of Russian officials wanted. This happened back in March 2022, at the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

Ex-President of the Russian Federation Dmitri Medvedev, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Zvaldan, Director of the FSB Oleksandr Bortnikov, Chief of the Rosguard Viktor Zolotov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Kolokoltsev, member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, member Security Council Igor Shgolev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Serhiy Patrushev.

They are suspects in criminal proceedings under Art. 110 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine). Such crimes are punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years or for life.