In most regions was promised to restore electricity supply by the end of the day. The President held an urgent meeting

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the restoration of communication and energy supply.

"The enemy has damaged our energy infrastructure, but we are currently doing everything necessary to quickly restore the supply of electricity. The infrastructure providing mobile communication was not affected. In some places, interruptions were observed due to lack of power supply," he noted.

Zelensky asked Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption from 5 to 10 p.m.

"This will ease the load on our power system and reduce the need for emergency shutdowns. Letʼs hold on. We are working. letʼs unite This is the only way we will overcome all challenges," the head of state added.

According to the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, in the vast majority of the affected regions, electricity will appear by the end of the day.