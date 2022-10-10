The EU extended the mechanism for the protection of Ukrainian refugees until 2024

The European Commission decided to extend for another year — until March 2024 — the Temporary Protection Directive, which provides assistance and a number of rights (work, housing, education, medical care) to Ukrainians who left the country due to the war.

Interfax writes about it.

Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ilva Johanson stated that the decision was taken against the background of todayʼs massive missile attack by Russian troops.

"Today we are talking about EU support, which we provide to Ukrainian refugees both in the EU and to those who would like to return home. Therefore, today I have two announcements. I want to announce that the Temporary Protection Directive has been extended until March 2024. What we saw this morning also makes it clear that we will continue to welcome everyone who has to travel to the EU," the European Commissioner noted.

The second announcement is that the EU will accept Ukrainians who are going home and plan to return in case of danger. Thus, in case of refugees returning from the EU for a long period, their refugee status ceases to be valid, and formally they are no longer covered by the Directive, and they must be removed from the temporary protection register. From now on, there is no need to leave the register — you can keep the documents on temporary protection that the person received. It will be necessary to inform the national or local authorities at the place of stay that the person is returning to Ukraine (the card does not need to be given).

In addition, the European Commission announced the launch of the "Talent Pool" project, which should provide Ukrainians in the EU with better access to the labor market.

"A recent survey showed that more than 370 000 people were registered as job seekers in 15 Member States. In August 250 000 people were officially registered as job seekers in 18 Member States. Learning the language and finding a job is the best way to integrate into Europe. We hope that the Talent Pool pilot project, which we are launching today, will speed up the process of getting a job in the EU," the European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicolas Schmidt noted.