Rocket strikes killed 16 civilians in two days in Zaporizhzhia. Almost a hundred people were wounded

The number of people who died from Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia continues to increase. As of 11:00 a.m., 14 people were killed and 74 wounded, as a result of yesterdayʼs night attack on a high-rise building and a private sector in one of the cityʼs districts.

This was reported by the secretary of Zaporizhzhya City Council Anatoly Kurtev.

In addition, it is known about two dead and 23 wounded from todayʼs night shelling of an apartment building.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

"16 civilians died and almost 100 civilians were wounded in just the last two days. This is the real face of a despicable terrorist country that can only kill sleeping civilians," he noted.