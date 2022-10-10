Russia has already fired 83 missiles at Ukraine today

On Monday, October 10, Russia already fired 83 missiles at Ukraine. 43 of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

"As of 11:34 a.m., 83 missiles were fired. 43 of them were shot down. The data is being clarified," Malyar wrote, referring to the data of the General Staff.

Russia hit Ukraine with X-101, X-555, "Kalibr", "Iskander", F-300 and "Tornado" missiles, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat noted.

"The enemy uses high-precision X-101, X-555 missiles, which are launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian region. "Kalibr" missiles from the Black Sea and "Iskander", F-300 and "Tornado" are also used, Hnat said on the air of a single telethon.

On Monday morning, the Russians launched missile strikes on many cities of Ukraine. In particular, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and other settlements.