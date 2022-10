Due to the massive rocket attack, all schools in Ukraine are switching to online-format learning until Friday, October 14.

This was reported by the Minister of Education of Ukraine Serhii Shkarlet.

"I appeal to the heads of the Regional Military Administrations and heads of educational institutions! Our task is to provide maximum security for all participants in the educational process. Therefore, I am asking you to make a decision regarding online learning by the end of this week," he noted.