“The first target is energy, the second one is people.” The President commented on the massive missile attack on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia launched missile strikes on almost the entire territory of Ukraine, mostly hitting the energy infrastructure.

Kyiv region and Khmelnytskyi region, Lviv and Dnipro regions, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region and south came under attack.

"The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian "Shahids". They have two targets. They want panic and chaos. They want to destroy our energy system. They are hopeless. The second target is people. Such a time and such goals were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible," the President of Ukraine noted.

He asked people not to leave their shelters and to observe safety rules.

"And always remember: Ukraine existed before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will exist after it," the president summed up.