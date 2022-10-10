The building of the Philharmonic Hall, the Khanenko and Shevchenko museums were damaged as a result of the shelling of the Kyiv center

The building of the Philharmonic Hall, the National Art Museum named by Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko and the Shevchenko Museum building were damaged. So far, 5 dead and 12 wounded are known.

This was reported by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

"Massive missile attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and other cities. As a result of the shelling of the center of Kyiv, the Philharmonic building, the Khanenko and Shevchenko museums were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified," the minister wrote.