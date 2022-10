As of 08:45, 8 people died and 24 were injured as a result of shelling in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, six cars caught fire, and another 15 were damaged.

This was reported by Rostyslav Smyrnov, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

30 people and 6 units of emergency services equipment were involved. The information is being clarified.