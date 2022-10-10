General Staff of the Ukrainian army: The Russian army lost another 370 soldiers killed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of October 10.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 370 soldiers, nine tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 18 vehicles, nine artillery systems and five anti-aircraft guns, an airplane and 11 drones, one air defense system, and two cruise missiles. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Kramatorsk directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: