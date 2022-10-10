The Kyiv mayor asks people not to go to the capital. Explosions continue in the city

In Kyiv, Russian rockets hit objects in the city center (in the Shevchenkivsky district) and in the Solomyansky district. The air alert continues, as well as explosions.

The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported about this.

"I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today. "I am also asking the residents of the suburbs not to go to the capital today," he said.

According to the mayor, the central streets of Kyiv have been blocked by law enforcement officers, and rescue services are working there.