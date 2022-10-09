The Russians attacked the Sumy region with a drone. One person died

The Russian military attacked the Sumy region from a drone. One person died as a result of the shelling.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The drone brought death right next to the store in the Myronivka community," he wrote.

The shelling of the border areas of the Sumy region began at 07 am on October 9, reported the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi. Shalyhyne, Vorozhba, and Velikopysarivka communities were under fire from the morning.

Subsequently, Zhivytsky revealed the details of the death of a person from a Russian drone attack.

The Russian military dropped a grenade from the drone. It hit the center of the village of Myropyllia. The store employee, who was nearby at the time, was injured. The woman died due to massive bleeding.

"She was 41 years old. Three children were left without a mother," said the head of the regional military administration.

When the woman was being rescued, the Russians dropped another grenade from a drone at the same place. No one was injured in the second explosion.

Dmytro Zhivytskyi also showed the consequences of the shelling.