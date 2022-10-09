The national football team of Ukraine found out who its opponents are at Euro-2024

The draw for the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Football Championship took place in Germany.
The national team of Ukraine will play in group C with the teams of Italy, England, North Macedonia and Malta.
All the results of the Euro 2024 qualification draw are as follows:
In order to reach the finals, the Ukrainian national team needs to take first or second place in the group.
- On October 5, Ukraine joined the joint bid of Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Ukraine has officially become one of the contenders for the Championship.