The national football team of Ukraine found out who its opponents are at Euro-2024

Anna Kholodnova
The draw for the qualifying tournament for the 2024 European Football Championship took place in Germany.

The national team of Ukraine will play in group C with the teams of Italy, England, North Macedonia and Malta.

All the results of the Euro 2024 qualification draw are as follows:

In order to reach the finals, the Ukrainian national team needs to take first or second place in the group.

