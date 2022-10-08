Over the past day, Russia killed 21 Ukrainian civilians, another 31 were wounded

Yesterday, on October 7, the Russian military killed 21 civilians in Ukraine. Another 31 people were injured.

These data of the regional military administrations were made public by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person died and three were injured.

In the Donetsk region, there were 15 dead (including nine previously killed people) and 17 wounded.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, four were killed and five were wounded.

One person died in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv region, six people were injured, in particular, four people were blown up by landmines.