McDonaldʼs opens two more restaurants in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the McDonaldʼs company is opening two more restaurants for visitors.
This was announced on the companyʼs Instagram page.
The restaurants will open at the following addresses: Yevhena Sverstyuka St., 1 (Livoberezhna metro station) and Peremogy Avenue, 138 (Zhytomyrska metro station).
All open restaurants are open to diners, as well as McDrive and Glovo delivery.
- On September 20, 2022, McDonaldʼs resumed operations in Ukraine, which it stopped on February 24. The phased opening of restaurants began with the launch of the McDelivery delivery service. Lounges, express windows and McDrive will open in October. The work of institutions in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine will be resumed in stages, within two months.