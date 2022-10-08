McDonaldʼs opens two more restaurants in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the McDonaldʼs company is opening two more restaurants for visitors.

This was announced on the companyʼs Instagram page.

The restaurants will open at the following addresses: Yevhena Sverstyuka St., 1 (Livoberezhna metro station) and Peremogy Avenue, 138 (Zhytomyrska metro station).

All open restaurants are open to diners, as well as McDrive and Glovo delivery.