The Russians shelled a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with cluster munitions. One person died, four more were injured, including a small child.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the region, reported about this.

Among the victims is a one-year-old girl named Adelina. The child suffered multiple landmine-explosive injuries. She is currently in hospital in serious condition.

Other victims were diagnosed with contusions, shrapnel wounds, severed limbs, and torn fingers. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care.

According to Starukh, Russian troops shelled a village in the Zaporizhzhia region with cluster munitions from the Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems.