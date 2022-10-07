The IMF Council supported the allocation of almost $1.3 billion to Ukraine

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund supported the provision of approximately $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing to Ukraine under the Rapid Financing Instrument program.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He thanked IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and the Fundʼs executive board for their support.

The funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages. The IMF Board approved this project last week.