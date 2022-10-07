Electricity, water and the Internet disappeared after the shelling in the occupied Energodar

Explosions are heard in the temporarily occupied Energodar. Electricity, water and internet have disappeared in the city.

This was reported by the mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov.

"The occupiers intensified provocations. There are now reports of heavy shelling that caused a sudden power outage. Along with the light, the water supply disappeared. There is also no Internet in the city," he noted.

Information on possible destruction and victims is being ascertained. The radiation background at the ZNPP industrial site and in the city itself is normal.