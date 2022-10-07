“Thousands of guys will die. Even more will be left without arms.” The Defence Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov appealed to the Russian army

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov addressed the military of the Russian army.

"First of all, my words are addressed to the officers and command. Thatʼs because you make the decision. I will not talk about the current situation at the front. You already know about it. Letʼs talk about what will happen next. Itʼs about your future. After all, you are probably thinking about it. [...] Where is your landing party? You know. Thatʼs where your marines are. They are in cemeteries. Your paratroopers are now dying on the right bank of the Dnipro river. They know their business. But someone in the Kremlin decided to send them to certain death. Why does this happen? Everything is very simple. You were deceived and betrayed. You were promised an easy ride. And sent to a trap. You pay in blood for someone elseʼs fantasies and false goals. Now they donʼt listen to you. Because listening to you now means admitting mistakes. And they donʼt like the truth in Moscow. Itʼs easier to tell them how you died heroically in a battle with fictitious NATO hordes," Reznikov noted.

The minister also noted that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the front, "so where is your President?"

"How will you make history? As those who fought under the same flag with the prisoners? You will be remembered as thieves, rapists and murderers. Iʼll tell you what happens next. "Thousands of boys will die, and even more will be left without arms or legs. " [...] I will not give you advice. Just for you to know. Ukrainians do not need Russian land. Our own land is enough for us. Moreover, we will return it all. We guarantee life, safety and justice to all who refuse to fight immediately. We will achieve a tribunal for those who gave the criminal orders. You can still save Russia from tragedy, and the Russian army from humiliation. But time passes. Donʼt miss it," added Oleksiy Reznikov.