The number of people killed due to a missile attack on a residential quarter increased from 7 to 11 people in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the morning of October 7.

At one address, eight people were found dead. Six people were rescued from the rubble of a five-story residential building. According to the other, three dead people were found and 15 people were rescued. The debris is still being sorted out.