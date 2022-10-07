The USA has eliminated three leaders of the “Islamic State” in Syria

The American military conducted a successful counter-terrorist operation in the north of Syria, during which they eliminated three leaders of the terrorist "Islamic State". Officially, the USA confirms the fact of the operation, but does not reveal the details.

The New York Times writes about it.

The attacks began on the morning of October 6, when U.S. Special Forces landed from helicopters and killed Raqqan Wahid al-Shammari. According to the Pentagon, the terrorist facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations.

"The raid was a rare operation on the territory of Syria and took place just a few miles from the Syrian airfield where Russian troops are based," the journalists noted.

A few hours later, the American military, using a drone, eliminated the deputy leader of the Islamic State in Syria and the person responsible for working with prisoners. The publication considers these U.S.attacks to be the strongest since the elimination of the ISIS leader in February 2022.