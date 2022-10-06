The French will be paid €150 for sheltering refugees from Ukraine

The French government will financially assist its citizens who host refugees from Ukraine. They will be paid €150 every month.

Le Figaro writes about it.

Minister-delegate of the French government for cities and housing Olivier Klein said that the support will cover from 5 to 12 thousand families. The aid will cover the period from April 1 to December 31, 2022 and will be paid on the condition that refugees stay with families for at least 90 days.

"This exceptional financial measure allows us to support the outpouring of spontaneous generosity that has been observed since the war broke out in Ukraine and is a key link in crisis management and the reception of displaced persons," Klein emphasized.

France accepted over 100 000 Ukrainians fleeing the war.