Twice as many Russians went abroad than managed to mobilize to the Russian army

Twice as many people of draft age left Russia than the Kremlin managed to call up to the ranks of the army within the framework of "partial mobilization."

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov during a nationwide telethon.

"We know for sure the number of citizens of the Russian Federation who are called up for total mobilization today. We also know that the number of citizens of conscription age who left Russia and who should be drafted is twice the number currently collected by Russians," he noted.

According to him, Putin made a big mistake by announcing the mobilization.

"First of all, this is a mistake for his political future and for Russia in general. The number of those willing to fight against our country is decreasing geometrically," Danilov emphasized.

In addition, according to the information of the secretary of the National Security Council, the Russian military refuses to fight and sometimes riots.