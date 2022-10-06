Starting tomorrow, music is banned in public transport in Ukraine

In Ukraine, from Friday, October 7, Law 2310-IX comes into force — it prohibits "acoustic violence" in passenger transport.

Drivers of scheduled passenger buses and minibuses are prohibited from playing music, movie sounds or other sounds in the bus cabin, except for information about the trip. During non-regular transportation, music and movies can be played on individual headphones of passengers, and in the cabin — only with the consent of all passengers. The taxi driver can also turn on the music only with the consent of the passengers.

The same law prohibits the public reproduction of songs and clips of Russian singers.