Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov: 70,000 people have left the city, another 5,000 are waiting in line at the checkpoint in Vasylivka

70,000 people left the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region. Currently, approximately five thousand more people are waiting in line at the checkpoint to leave.

Mayor Ivan Fedorov told about this on October 6 in an interview with the Babelʼs YouTube project TA.ZA.SHO.

In connection with the queue at the checkpoint, Ukraine made another request for evacuation on October 5 — to the "green corridor", but the Russian occupiers have been refusing them for the past four months, "because they do not see people willing to leave".

In addition, according to Fedorov, there are currently 100 people officially held captive by the Russians, and twice as many unofficially. In Melitopol, mass kidnappings of people, including doctors, and taking them to the "military commissariat" began again.

Also, the Russians do not let medicines pass through the checkpoints, in particular, volunteers carrying insulin and drugs for hemodialysis. In Melitopol, according to Ivan Fedorov, consumables for hemodialysis are left until November 15, and the Russians will not be able to supply them, because they are imported sanctioned drugs — they are not imported to Russia.