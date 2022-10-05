SpaceX sent four astronauts to the ISS, including a Russian woman. Docking is scheduled for October 6

The SpaceX company sent the Crew Dragon ship to the International Space Station, which will deliver four astronauts to the station: NASA astronauts Josh Kassad and Nikola Mann, the Japanese from JAXA Koichi Wakata, and the Russian from "Roscosmos" Anna Kikina.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew Dragon launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew of Crew 5 will fly to the station for a little over a day — docking with the American module Harmony is scheduled for October 6 at 23:57 Kyiv time.
Crew 5 will replace the members of the previous mission Crew 4, and will stay on the station for six months. Crew 4 will return to Earth on October 12.
- In July 2022, NASA and Roscosmos signed an agreement on cross-flights — American astronauts will fly to the ISS aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, and Russian cosmonauts will climb aboard private American ships (mostly from SpaceX).
- The USA and the Russian Federation continue to work on joint launches, despite the deterioration of relations due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.