The First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko spoke about the conditions for opening registers with declarations

Registers with declarations of officials will be opened in Ukraine after the issues of cyber security are worked out.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Oleksandr Kornienko told about this in an interview with the "Babel" YouTube project "TA.ZA.SHO".

"Regarding the registries, our Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who is in charge of cyber protection, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Intelligence, should be seated next to us, who will tell us about real cyber threats [in case the registries are opened]. The registers contain sensitive information — addresses of declarants, and this can be a problem during wartime. We still need to work on the defense, maybe we need to make additional decisions," Kornienko noted.

A few weeks ago, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to renew electronic declaration and verification of declarations, there is a corresponding draft law. Kornienko explained that Arakhamia offers the following model: the declaration for 2021 is renewed after 60 calendar days from the day the law enters into force.

"But I think we should aim for the declaration for 2021 to take place after all. There is no reason for us all to say that something affected him, because letʼs be honest: as of February 24, many were already ready to submit a declaration, in 2021 there were definitely no such security problems. Davyd Heorhiyovych does not offer a solution for 2022, but I think that it may appear in the process. We have to declare, show everything," the deputy chairman explained.

Also, according to Kornienko, there are certain changes to the legislation regarding the declaration of aid to the army and its coverage in the declarations. However, this issue will be resolved together with the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.