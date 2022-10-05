A man who shot a policewoman was arrested in Chernivtsi

A man was arrested in Chernivtsi who, on October 3, during an arrest, shot at patrol police officers and killed 22-year-old junior lieutenant Taisia Tataryn.

On October 5, the head of the National Police of Ukraine Andrii Klymenko reported on this.

Now, during the arrest, the man opened fire again, so the policemen used their weapons in response. The detainee is wounded, he is being treated. More information will follow later.

