At night, Russia hit Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type, with a total of six hits and explosions.

The head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported on this on the morning of October 5.

One person was wounded. Infrastructure is damaged. Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of shelling is ongoing.

The Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 drones at night, and six of them were shot down.