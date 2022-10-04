EU ministers agreed to integrate aid to Ukraine into the 2023 budget

The finance ministers of the European Union agreed to integrate financial assistance to Ukraine into the EU budget for 2023 to make it more structured and predictable.

Reuters writes about it.

Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that such an approach will further strengthen the ties between the bloc of 27 countries and Ukraine, a candidate for EU membership. He added that EU financial assistance this year is unlikely to be regular, but this may change next year.

"It is important to have a more predictable basket flow for Ukraine next year, so we intend to integrate it into the discussion of the EU budget for 2023 and thus make it more stable," Dombrovskis said.