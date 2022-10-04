Ukraine received more than 500 000 doses of the updated Pfizer vaccine against Omicron from Sweden

The Swedish government handed over 500 000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine, which was developed specifically against the Omicron strain and its variants.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on this on October 4.

The vaccine provided by Sweden is intended for booster vaccination. The drug has already been delivered to most regions of Ukraine. In particular, 23 000 doses were delivered to Ternopil, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions, 40 000 to Dnipropetrovsk, 34 500 to Vinnytsia, 20 000 to Sumy, 17 000 to Ivano-Frankivsk, 11, 5 thousand in Mykolaiv, 8.6 thousand in Odesa and 5.7 thousand in Donetsk region.

The Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine is an updated version of the Pfizer vaccine that has been adapted specifically to protect against the Omicron strain. This drug is only intended for people who have already received the primary course of vaccination.

You can get vaccinated free of charge at any vaccination point. Addresses and contacts of points here or by phone 0 800 60 20 19.