The Ukrainian army destroyed more than 80 invaders and about 60 units of Russian equipment in the south

The Ukrainian army eliminated more than 80 occupiers over the past day in the south. About 60 units of Russian equipment were also destroyed.

The Operational Command "South" writes about this.

"The enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues fire damage to the positions of our units and rear regions, tries to hold the lines of defense, but is better able to retreat to the prepared positions that are still available. Having no success on land, the enemy continued psychological and fire terror of the civilian population during the day of the battle," it was noted there.

The Russians hit a ferry in Nikopol region and the air defense forces shot down a Russian enemy missile in Kryvyi Rih region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian army eliminated 87 occupiers and more than 60 units of Russian equipment over the past day. In particular, 31 enemy tanks and 27 units of other armored vehicles. The Ukrainian military also destroyed the "Hurricane" rocket salvo fire system and the transport and charging vehicle for it. Three units of Russian equipment — two tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle — were taken as trophies.