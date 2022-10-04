The occupiers caused €36 billion worth of damage to Ukraineʼs ecology

The Russian invasion caused €36 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Ecology, Ruslan Strilets, Reuters reports.

At the hearings in the European Parliament, Strelets explained that damages for air pollution are estimated at approximately €25 billion, and another €11.4 billion is needed to eliminate the damage caused to the soil.

Also, according to the minister, in just seven months of the war, 31 million tons of carbon were released into the atmosphere, which is approximately equal to the amount produced by New Zealand in a year. Strelets added that 79 million tons of greenhouse emissions may still be produced during the restoration of infrastructure and buildings destroyed by the Russian invaders.