Tesla shares fall nearly 9% after Musk tweets about “peace treaty” between Ukraine and Russia

Shares of the Tesla company lost 9% of their value against the background of the publication by its founder Elon Musk of a project of a "peace treaty" between Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Nasdaq exchange, the price of one share immediately fell by $22 to $242. The company is currently valued at $706 billion.

On Monday, Musk published a series of tweets on his Twitter suggesting the "most likely" end of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

He gave users two options ("yes" or "no") to vote for the following:

Hold a repeat vote in the regions annexed by Russia under UN supervision. Russia is leaving, if the will of the people is for it.

Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it was since 1783 (before Khrushchevʼs "mistake").

Crimeaʼs water supply is guaranteed.

Ukraine remains neutral.

Such a "plan" was criticized by the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. He offered his version of "voting".

“Elon Musk, there is a better offer. Ukraine liberates its territories. Including the annexed Crimea. Russia is undergoing demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization and can no longer threaten others. War criminals are being brought before an international tribunal," wrote Podolyak.