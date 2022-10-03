Media: France will hand over 20 Bastion armored vehicles to Ukraine

France is preparing to hand over 20 modern Bastion armored personnel carriers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

La Tribune, citing sources, writes that the contract between the Arquus company and the French Ministry of Defense is already at the final stage. BFM TV, citing sources, reports that the contract is being finalized, but delivery can be made as soon as possible, as Arquus has enough Bastion.

The Bastion armored personnel carrier is a 12.5-ton vehicle that can carry up to 10 soldiers. It meets NATO security standards and has high permeability. Bastion models equipped with towers (turrets) for 2.7-mm machine guns will be sent to Ukraine.