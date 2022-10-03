The Russian army lost 320 more soldiers over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of October 3. Yes, the occupiers have lost approximately 320 soldiers over the past day. A total, 60 430 Russians were killed since the beginning of the war.

As for equipment, the Russians have lost 3 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 15 vehicles, one self-propelled howitzer, an airplane, and 11 drones over the past day. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: