In Germany, at least ten drones allegedly spied on the training ground where the Ukrainian military trains

In Germany, unknown people probably tried to spy on the Wildfleken training ground of the Bundeswehr, where Ukrainian military personnel are trained to operate Dingo armored personnel carriers.

Business Insider writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.

On the night of October 1, at least ten drones were found around the training ground, which is located on the border between the states of Bavaria and Hesse. After that, a police operation was conducted, the details of which havenʼt been disclosed.

Who is behind the launch of the drones, the German Ministry of Defense did not inform. Russia is unofficially suspected of this.