In Russia, the SoundCloud music platform was blocked due to the spread of “false” information about the war

In Russia, at the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the music streaming platform SoundCloud was blocked. All leading Russian providers do not have the SoundCloud site available.

Roskomnadzor said that the platform was blocked for materials with allegedly "unreliable information" about Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The regulator allegedly twice demanded the removal of "prohibited" information, but to no avail. They said that if the materials are deleted, the service will be unblocked. The SoundCloud mobile application in the Russian Federation is still working.

According to Telegram bot RKN Dump Check, the prosecutorʼs office complained about the materials of the Russian Radio Liberty service. Itʼs probably about podcasts.