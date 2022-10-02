Night shelling of the Mykolayiv region: two people were killed, seven more were wounded

In the Mykolaiv region, two people were killed, and seven more were injured as a result of night shelling by Russian troops.

This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych, and the head of regional military administration Vitaly Kim.

The Russians fired missiles from S-300 systems at the regional center. At 3:45 a.m., they fell near two four-story buildings and near the hospital grounds. A fire broke out in two apartments in one of the buildings, but it was quickly extinguished. Seven people were injured.

The transformer substation, power grid, and gas pipeline were also destroyed. Currently, some houses are left without electricity and gas. Repair crews are already working on the ground.

In addition, the Russians shelled the Shevchenko village at night. Two people died there. A residential building was partially destroyed.

In the morning, the Air Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that on October 2, the occupiers attacked the Mykolaiv region with seven Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, five of which were shot down. Where the other two fell was not reported.