The Russian army lost 530 soldiers and 16 tanks over the past day. The Ukrainian military also shot down one Russian helicopter.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions," they emphasized.

During the day, the Ukrainian military also destroyed 17 armored fighting vehicles, 6 artillery systems and three rocket salvo systems.

In addition, the occupiers lost six drones and 18 vehicles.