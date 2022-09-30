The National Bank has increased the monthly limit for the purchase of non-cash currency to UAH 100 000

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has increased the monthly limit for buying foreign currency to UAH 100 000 (equivalent). Previously, the limit was UAH 50 000.

So the NBU plans to reduce the demand for cash currency and get people to buy it from banks at a more favorable rate (closer to the official 36.6 hryvnias per dollar).

With the beginning of the war, on February 24, the National Bank prohibited the sale of non-cash currency to citizens, and on July 21, it partially allowed it — up to UAH 50 000 per month for an irrevocable deposit of three months or more.