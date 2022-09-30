The NBU reinstated the ban on P2P transfers from hryvnia to foreign cards

From October 5, the National Bank of Ukraine reinstates the ban on P2P transfers from hryvnia payment cards of Ukrainian banks to cards of foreign banks. The decision is justified by the fact that people began to speculate on the purchase of currency.

In April, the National Bank allowed P2P transfers abroad from hryvnia payment cards in the amount of up to 100,000 hryvnias per month, so that Ukrainians could support their refugee relatives.

Then, from July 21, the limit of such transactions was reduced to 30,000 hryvnias per month.

Ukrainians will continue to be able to transfer funds abroad to pay for education (to the accounts of educational institutions), treatment, transportation of patients and expenses related to death, as well as to pay alimony.

The National Bank also took into account citizensʼ requests and allowed to transfer funds abroad to pay for education from October 1 to the account of a non-resident legal entity.

Citizens can also transfer funds between hryvnia payment cards of Ukrainian banks, regardless of the clientʼs actual country of residence.

In addition, the permission for P2P transfers from currency payment cards of Ukrainian banks to cards of foreign banks within the monthly limit of 100 thousand hryvnias (equivalent), which is common to these operations and to operations belonging to quasi cash, will be maintained.