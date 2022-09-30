National Police: The occupiers killed at least two participants of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO)

The Russian military pursues former participants of the anti-terrorist operation and searches their homes in Kherson region. At present, it is known about two former soldiers killed by the occupiers.

This was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

The law enforcement officers also noted that during the shelling of the front-line villages of the Beryslav district. Local residents were wounded. Windows and doors were blown out of houses. Some villages are without electricity. There are problems with water supply, drinking water is brought there by police officers or volunteers.

And in the temporarily occupied Kherson, armed soldiers of the Russian Federation broke into a private house, searched it and took away documents and seals of private entrepreneurs, as well as certificates of ownership of real estate in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kyiv.

Reports of looting by the Russian military continue to come from Kherson and Oleshok. Occupants rob houses and apartments, and also take cars from local residents.