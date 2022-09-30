In occupied Kherson was reported on the death of a Gauleiter. He was a FSB colonel

It was reported that the first deputy head of the "military-civilian administration" for security Oleksiy Katerynychev was killed "by a rocket attack" in occupied Kherson.

This information was spread by Kremlin mass media.

Gauleiter "worked" in the occupied city for a little more than a month. He was appointed on August 18. He was the deputy of the so-called "governor" of the occupied Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

He is a former employee of the Russian FSB, served in the border troops and worked as the first deputy head of the Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations "Leader".