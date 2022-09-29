Ukraine received €500 million in grant funds from the EU for the humanitarian sphere

The Government of Ukraine received €500 million in grant aid from the European Union as part of the Contract on State Development and Strengthening of Resilience (III) signed on September 5.

This is reported on the government website.

The funds will go to the state budget. They will be used to finance the most urgent expenses, in particular, in the social and humanitarian spheres.

Part of the money will be spent on uninterrupted production of agricultural and food products, including at the expense of small farmsʼ access to working capital.